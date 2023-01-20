Spurs boss Antonio Conte speaking after defeat at Manchester City: "This situation [the death of three close friends in recent months] is my personal situation and then [the summer, when Conte is out of contract] will be the time to make the right decision for me, for the future, for my family. It doesn't affect the work and doesn't affect the team.

"I'm really focused. About this aspect I'm an animal. I know what my task is in this situation and then I'm working very hard because I want to improve. I want to improve the team and the club with my vision, with my idea, with my suggestions.

"I know that my task is to be part of this process with a team in transition and to start to become solid and build a solid foundation. I try to build a team ready to fight to win."