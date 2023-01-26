There will be late calls on the fitness of Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams. Archie Gray is back in training, as is Crysencio Summerville, who should be ready for the trip to Nottingham Forest next week.

Record signing Georginio Rutter is set to start, while Luis Sinisterra will also be involved. However, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas are still out.

Right-back Cody Drameh will be joining Luton Town on loan, although Marsch expects him to come back in the summer. He feels this is the best challenge for Drameh, who had a lot of interest from other clubs.

Marsch is sticking to his mantra of not discussing transfers, despite Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie being linked with a move to Elland Road.

The Leeds boss is clearly keen on going deep in the FA Cup: "We want to go to Accrington and make sure we go for the victory. We've got the chance to push in this tournament and we want to take it totally seriously."

On the appointment of new assistant head coach Chris Armas, Marsch said: "We tried to bring him in the summer and he had some personal issues which made it difficult. Once (Mark Jackson) was going to leave, he was the first target I had in mind. The respect I have for him is at a very high level."