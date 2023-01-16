On this day in Killie history...

It seems cheeky to suggest 2016 is history... and who wants to think it was seven years ago?

A young Greg Kiltie had just signed a new two-and-a-half year contract and the good news continued as he opened the scoring against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at a snowy Rugby Park - which required a pause in play for the groundstaff to sweep the snow off the lines.

Ross Draper pulled the Caley Jags level but Craig Slater's superb volley from just outside the box bounced off the bar and into the back of the net.