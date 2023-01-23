We're trying to get in the top two - Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass is loving his time with Hearts, and says they are aiming high after they beat cross-city rivals Hibs 3-0 to reach the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

The 35 year-old signed on a free transfer after his contract with Luton expired in the summer, and has been a key figure in Robbie Neilson side, who are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions

“I’m enjoying it a lot," Snodgrass said. "The staff have been superb with me. The fans have been great - that was a terrific away support today.

“Hearts are a massive club, but the next bit that we’re trying to get to is to break into that top two. How do we do that? How do we get there? It takes a bit of time. Nine games unbeaten, and results like that - it’s what the club deserves.”

Snodgrass relished the midfield battle at Easter Road in a game that was far tighter than the scoreline suggests.

“It was a difficult game - what we’ve been used to the last two months where we’ve been trying to play out from the back," the veteran Scotland international said. "We had to win the battle. Hibs had a lot of possession in bits, but never did much with it. We were clinical and had to dig deep at times, a typical derby.

“It was a tough one to get a foothold, we never felt like we were free-flowing. To come here in their backyard and get a victory, it’s a magnificent result."

Hibs set up to hassle Snodgrass, pressing him and trying to restrict his influence on proceedings, but the 35 year-old said those tactics are nothing new.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of that in the last few months, where they put men on you, to stop you trying to play and dictating the tempo," he added. "You have to mix it up and show others that you can battle as well, win headers, slide tackles. I’ll do what I can for my teammates and the club."