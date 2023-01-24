'Caicedo is a better buy for Chelsea than Fernandez'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards doesn't think Enzo Fernandez will leave Benfica for Chelsea in January and believes Moises Caicedo would be a better fit for Graham Potter's team.

After reports in Portugal suggested Chelsea haven't given up hope of signing Fernandez, Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "Enzo Fernandez is going to cost £105m. That’s his release clause.

"Their spending is pushing £500m in two transfer windows. I believe Uefa have had to close a loophole on the basis of Chelsea about spreading the cost over eight years like they did with Mudryk.

"They are also linked with Moises Caicedo at Brighton. The spending is out of control. I don’t think Fernandez is going to leave Benfica. Will Chelsea be able to get him in the summer? Perhaps.

"I think they should probably stop and of the two players, if I look at Chelsea’s squad, I think Caicedo is the better buy for them in terms of what they need. He played for Potter at Brighton and he will be a fitting player and would be the future."

