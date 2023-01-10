W﻿ill Faulks, Chelsea News, external

In the week since this column was last published, Chelsea have slid two defeats deeper into the abyss - and a notable landmark on their descent came as the magnificent away support at Etihad Stadium were heard singing for Thomas Tuchel.

Those fans were the same ones who watched Tuchel lead their team to some incredible wins, and largely the same ones who were loyal to him until the day he was sacked.

Their singing was nostalgia for the spirit and the energy they remembered from so many of his games in charge, more than just a deliberate and direct insult to Graham Potter - who could certainly be forgiven for taking it that way.

That's not to say there isn't great dissatisfaction with Potter's efforts so far - could anyone be happy with his team's diabolical efforts on Sunday?

But as with the subsequent chants for Roman Abramovich, it felt more like a reminder to the world that these supporters had never asked for the changes they got. Until the new owners and the new manager start to show they can take Chelsea forward, that sense of hopeless and bitter nostalgia is only going to grow.