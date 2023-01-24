Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Eddie Howe continued to break records in Newcastle United's stalemate at Crystal Palace.

It was a frustrating draw at Selhurst Park, yet an impressive milestone was still achieved: an unbeaten run of 15 Premier League games is a best for the club.

All guided by Howe, who also became the first British manager to accomplish this feat.

Another proud Brit is Nick Pope, who has now kept an incredible seven straight clean sheets. With England manager Gareth Southgate watching from the stands, it will have done Pope's chances of being his country's number one at the next Euros no harm.

The defence record is remarkable, with just 11 goals conceded all season.

However, the last team to score past Pope was Tuesday's Carabao Cup semi-final opponents Southampton.

In what is the Toon Army’s first semi-final since 2005, the travelling fans will be relishing being only two legs away from Wembley.

Howe could become the first Magpies manager to take them to a final since 1999.

And faith in the 45-year-old suggests he'll succeed...