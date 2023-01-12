Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Manchester City's Carabao Cup defeat at Southampton: "The better team won and we didn't play well.

"It is possible to lose games or not start well and have to overcome it but today we didn’t do it. We were not prepared, as we arrived late to try and take our chances. When you’re prepared, you score.

"To be in competitions all the time, it is difficult. Today was a bad night and our opponent was better so we have to congratulate them. If you want to win titles you have to deserve it."