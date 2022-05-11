Leeds v Chelsea: Confirmed team news

Chelsea also make four changes from their 2-2 draw with Wolves as midfielder Jorginho returns from injury.

Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount also come in with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and TImo Werner on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.