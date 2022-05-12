West Ham forward Michail Antonio believes Erling Haaland is "a quality player, an unbelievable striker" - but he does not think he is the right fit for Manchester City.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football podcast, Antonio thinks City's style of play will make it difficult for Haaland to profit in the way he does for current side Borussia Dortmund.

"He has pace, power and strength and his finishing is unbelievable," he said on the podcast he co-hosts with Newcastle's Callum Wilson.

"But I don't really see a striker at Manchester City.

"They don't get the opportunity to spin in behind or have the space to use an out-and-out striker because teams drop back against them.

"Everything is played into feet and all the players interchange positions so well, and that's been working for them. Even Sergio Aguero was coming and playing in pockets.

"Maybe Haaland is more suited to Manchester United or Liverpool."

Despite that, Antonio still backed the Norway forward to score more than 20 goals in his debut season.

"He's young, he's never played here, so you can't expect him to hit the ground running," said Antonio.

"But City create at least 10 chances a game and his finishing is quality so he will get the 20 goals."

