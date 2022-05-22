'I was nearly crying' - City players react

Raheem Sterling: This just shows the talent and determination in the group, to go year in, year out and challenge for the title, it's an unbelievable achievement.

"That's how the universe works - Ilkay Gundogan hasn't featured as much as he would have liked, but he got his opportunity to make his mark and I just said [to him]: 'That's how the universe works.'

"Each year we come in and we know how difficult it will be with the teams we have. Liverpool are a great opponent and every year they push us to the wire, and this is why we achieve stuff like this.

"It's another great one to add to the tally - it's the fourth Premier League I've won here, an unbelievable achievement."

Jack Grealish: "Unbelievable, the best feeling. I’ve had a few in my life in football, but this is certainly right up there. I’ve come here [to City] to win trophies and to do it is unbelievable.

"I think it’s massive. You look at this team from the outside - there are so many talented players, but there’s so much togetherness, quality and experience.

"The team has got everything and I think we’ve been quite unfortunate to only win one trophy - but we’ve always got next year. Growing up, I always wanted to play in the Premier League and when I did the next thing was to get my hands on the trophy. I was nearly crying when I had it in my hand."