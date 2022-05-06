Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Burnley fully deserved their late comeback to beat Watford last week, which was their third win in a row.

Most people are probably expecting the Clarets to win this game too, and I'm sure their players will go into it full of confidence.

Since Sean Dyche's departure, they seem to have been approaching every game as if it is their last throw of the dice. For whatever reason the shackles have come off a bit, and it just looks a happy place to be.

Villa got their first win in a while when they beat Norwich last week but they still have something to prove to manager Steven Gerrard. There is no way they will roll over at Turf Moor.

I don't want to be a party pooper, but I don't think Burnley will just keep on winning. Even a point would maintain some of their momentum though.

Bobbie's prediction: 1-1

Burnley have been in good form but winning four in a row is going to be a bit much for them.

Find out how Lawro and Bobbie think the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go