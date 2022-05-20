Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s final game of the season at Leicester on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Hasenhuttl confirmed Fraser Forster and Romain Perraud will still miss the game, with Tino Livramento a longer-term absentee.

He accepts it “won’t be the most-watched game of the weekend” but says it remains an important match: “We want to end up in a good way and get a positive feeling for our summer break. The last results have not been that great. We've seen how tough the league is but this is a chance for us to show up.”

On the scenes at Everton, who stayed up by beating Crystal Palace: “You see how much pressure the clubs in the relegation battle have to face. The release is even bigger and it looked like they had won the title. If we’d celebrated like that when we reached 40 points, you’d think we were crazy - but that’s the league.”

On finishing in 15th or 16th in the table: “It’s what we deserve. We have lost too many decisive games against teams around us so it’s very disappointing. We reached our minimum target early but couldn’t manage to make the next step. This is not what we wanted.”

He expects his team to put in a performance at Leicester: “We want to take what has happened and turn it around with a positive energy. We put our fist in our pocket and come back stronger.”

