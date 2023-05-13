Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were well beaten by better side today, if we are not at our level this happens to you in Premier League games. We dropped levels all over the pitch, it was really disappointing afternoon."

On Joachim Andersen avoiding a red card following a clash with Jefferson Lerma: "Andersen punched Lerma in the face, Jefferson has a broken nose. I'm not sure what we have to do to get a penalty.

"It's difficult on the pitch to see that, but I have no idea how VAR can give it as check complete.

"He [Lerma] was in pain, his nose is broken, it was a strange incident. But there are other things I need to talk about. A penalty could have made a difference but Palace were far better."

On trying to reach 40 points: "I feel like 39 is a good tally, but we have been stuck on it for two games so doesn't feel as good as it did two weeks ago."