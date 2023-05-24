Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Reset is football's buzz word at the moment. You hear it a lot in connection with relegation-threatened clubs like Leeds United but to be honest every club, regardless of their predicament, even if they have survived like Nottingham Forest, are talking about hitting the "reset" button in the summer. Rejuvenate and refresh may be more apt in such cases but I think not at Elland Road.

I do not even think reset covers it. The word implies moving something back to an original place or position. But where is the correct starting point? June 2018 when Marcelo Bielsa, who is now at Uruguay, was appointed? February 2022 when he was sacked? October 2022 when it was clear Jesse Marsch's plan was failing?

Failure to decide on an effective strategy and overlook the pressing need to recruit for the here and now meant clinging on to Marsch too long. Warning smoke was billowing from the undercarriage before Javi Gracia eventually nose-dived into crash and burn mode with Big Sam's firefighting blanket now unlikely to smother the flames.

Eleven league games have been won since Bielsa left in 49 attempts. The last of those nine matches ago against Forest. Leeds are a side who are no longer feared - their famed running ability has gone admitted Luke Ayling who added the decline has happened over the last year not just recent weeks. But the demise on the pitch is mirrored off it, as the club seems to have completely lost its way and its connection to the fanbase.

A reminder of what chairman Andrea Radrizzani said before the season: "We have a very competitive team. The target I set is between 10th to 14th position. I don't want to have any more heart-attack risk. I don't have any doubt that we'll avoid a situation similar to last season. It's impossible."

The same chairman who has been seen playing with broken toys in Sampdoria whilst huge questions over ownership and infrastructure need fixing at Elland Road regardless of which division Leeds are playing in come August. Restructure rather than reset, because the status quo is not working by any of the club's own measures.