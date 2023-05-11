Everton manager Sean Dyche says it's important not to think "everything is solved" following their comprehensive 5-1 win over Brighton.

The victory at Amex Stadium secured their second away win in the Premier League this season and lifted them two points clear of the drop zone.

If they finish the season in the bottom three, the Toffees will endure their first top-flight relegation since 1951.

"When I walked in here, the thing that hit me instantly was a big result meant a big everything and a tough result meant low everything," Dyche told the club website, external. "That needed to change in-house.

"The environment we work in and the flow had to get more level and more consistent in our daily work and thinking.

"We've spoken to the players and staff about it. It's important to handle good times in terms of not thinking everything is solved and right and proper.

"When I talk about seeing through the noise, that maybe implies when things aren't going right but it very much applies to when things are going right as well."

Dyche's men have got three games left to play, starting with Manchester City at Goodison Park this Sunday.