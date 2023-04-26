Former Chelsea midfielder Gus Poyet believes Mauricio Pochettino would be a good choice to become the new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Ex-Spurs and Paris St-Germain boss Pochettino is in talks to take charge of the Blues, who are currently in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and Poyet believes his history of developing younger players makes him a sensible option.

He told BBC Radio Scotland's Sacked in the Morning podcast: "I think, because the owner [Todd Boehly] is bringing in young players, he's looking for someone who can work with young players.

"Pochettino did it at Southampton and did incredibly well, and brought plenty of players on at Tottenham, so that's a good call.

"At Chelsea, always under Roman Abramovich, it was [about] today, there was no tomorrow. You needed to win yesterday. If you don't win, you're out.

"It's a new owner and it's different. Even with the change of manager when Graham Potter went there, I think the plan is different."

Listen to the full episode here