Roberto de Zerbi says if Brighton want to reach their aim of European football they must "improve very fast".

Monday's shock defeat by Premier League strugglers Everton was a significant setback for Albion and leaves them seven points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with two games in hand.

De Zerbi said: "Of course we can lose the game. We can lose against Everton, but I'm disappointed for the first half because it was tough.

"We showed we are not ready yet to compete and to achieve the big target.

"But I am speaking about mentality, not other things, not other parts of football.

"It's not easy because playing in the last period, three games in a week is difficult if you are not used to playing so many games.

"But if we want to improve, if we want to fix our target higher, we have to improve very fast."

Did you know?