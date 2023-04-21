On Palace's form and playing Everton: "I'm optimistic before every game. We're fully aware the game ahead of us will be a tough one. We have every respect for Everton. It will simply be a case of whether we can reproduce some of the performances of the past few weeks."

On reports earlier this week he could stay on to mentor a new manager, Hodgson said: "I don't have any thoughts on it - it’s news to me. I have no idea where that story came from. I refuse on this occasion to make comments on what will happen with me at the end of May."

On the team scoring freely since his return to the dugout: "We’re not Manchester City. I'm pretty certain that Manchester City feel confident they are going to score a couple of goals every game, but that's not where we are."

Team news: "We haven't recovered anybody since last time and we haven't lost anybody either. We hope we will get Nathaniel Clyne on the training pitch and we’re hopeful we will get Wilf [Zaha] back too."