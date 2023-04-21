Hodgson on Everton, team fitness and his future
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before the home Premier League against Everton on Saturday.
Here are his main lines:
On Palace's form and playing Everton: "I'm optimistic before every game. We're fully aware the game ahead of us will be a tough one. We have every respect for Everton. It will simply be a case of whether we can reproduce some of the performances of the past few weeks."
On reports earlier this week he could stay on to mentor a new manager, Hodgson said: "I don't have any thoughts on it - it’s news to me. I have no idea where that story came from. I refuse on this occasion to make comments on what will happen with me at the end of May."
On the team scoring freely since his return to the dugout: "We’re not Manchester City. I'm pretty certain that Manchester City feel confident they are going to score a couple of goals every game, but that's not where we are."
Team news: "We haven't recovered anybody since last time and we haven't lost anybody either. We hope we will get Nathaniel Clyne on the training pitch and we’re hopeful we will get Wilf [Zaha] back too."
On Sam Johnstone's performances: "He's done extremely well. His performances in the Leeds first half and the Southampton first half show we have a top-class goalkeeper - the club knew that when they signed him. He's had stiff competition from other clubs having made his way into the England squad. We knew we were signing someone who could compete strongly with Vicente."
