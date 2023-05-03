Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed his first training session with the Red Devils was "the most nervous" he had ever been, after being inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The stylish centre-back won six league titles during 12 decorated years at Old Trafford, playing 455 times under Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, after his world record move for a defender from Leeds United in July 2002, Ferdinand was anxious he might not make the grade.

"I was coming for a massive fee," he said. "The most nervous I’ve ever been for Manchester United was the first day of training, because you want to prove to your peers that you’re good enough.

"You’ve got to remember the players they had. Roy Keane, Ryan Giggs, Sebastian Veron, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Paul Scholes, the Nevilles, Nicky Butt. You’re sitting there and going: 'Wow, the ridiculous amounts of silverware these guys have won – I haven’t won anything!'"

The Premier League Hall of Fame was established in 2021 to honour "individuals who have an exceptional record of success and have shown significant contribution in the Premier League".

Ferdinand joins former team-mates Scholes and Keane, as well as fellow United alumni Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.