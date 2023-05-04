Hearts and Celtic join forces in battle against Motor Neurone Disease

Hearts and Celtic will unite before their game at Tynecastle on Sunday to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease.

Both teams will wear special MND Scotland T-shirts during the warm-up to commemorate a legend of each club lost to the disease.

The occasion also acts as Hearts' annual MND Scotland Day and fans have been asked to donate to bucket collections outside the entrances prior to kick-off, with proceeds going to MND Scotland.

Celtic’s warm-up shirts will feature the number seven in honour of Lisbon Lion Jimmy Johnstone, while former Scottish-Cup winning Hearts captain Marius Zaliukas will be remembered with the number 26 on home T-shirts.