Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper says Caglar Soyuncu's recent performances are making "a mockery" of Brendan Rodgers' decision to leave him out of the side.

Soyuncu was part of the 2019-2020 PFA Team of the Year, had only made two appearances off the bench in the Premier League so far this season but has started both of Dean Smith’s first two games in charge.

"It is really important to be believed in and to be trusted," Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"However, if he was not putting in the effort in training to be at the level that Brendan required for his first eleven, how on earth is he still this fit?

"He can’t have not been putting it in. So at the minute, he is making an absolute mockery of what Brendan thought was right for the football club.

"Thankfully Dean Smith came in and said he offering a clean slate and he now has an international defender back performing at the top of his game."

