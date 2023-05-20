Match of the Day's pundits have been reflecting on Manchester City sealing Pep Guardiola's 11th league title in 14 seasons as a manager - a spell which takes in his time at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Etihad Stadium.

Gary Lineker labelled Guardiola a "footballing genius" in the wake of City's latest title triumph.

Former Premier League striker Alan Shearer said: "The way he approaches the game, his attitude, that all reflects in his players. They have just been absolutely relentless after the World Cup."

And Jermain Jenas added: "Over the years we have seen managers re-invent teams by bringing in news players. Granted City have done that along the way by reinvigorating the side. But he has almost re-invented the game as well at times. We have seen inverted full-backs, John Stones in midfield, false nines and now with an animal up front. It’s a different way of playing every season."