Ben Chilwell has apologised to his team-mates and to Chelsea fans following his red card against Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

The defender was sent off for fouling Rodrygo as he ran through on goal, following left-back Marc Cucurella's error in dealing with a Valverde lofted pass.

The England international will now miss the return leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and posted the apology on his social media.

"Slept on it, and just want to apologise to my team-mates and the fans. I made a decision in a split second last night and it was a mistake," said Chilwell.

"I always give everything for the team and I will continue to do so. Thank you for the support."