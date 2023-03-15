David Moyes said West Ham's newest recruits are "much further on" in adapting to English football and said they will only get better.

The Hammers boss was specifically asked about Gianluca Scamacca after an underwhelming start to his West Ham career.

The striker has scored seven goals in 26 appearances since his £30.5m move from Sassuolo, but has only managed three lots of 90 minutes for the Hammers.

Moyes was asked if he thought Scamacca has struggled with the physical side of the game, and said: "We’ve found it with everyone who comes to the Premier League that has to get used to the level of intensity. It’s not anybody from Italy and it’s not just Gianluca.

"You hear me but you certainly hear managers say it takes players time to adjust to the level, the speed and intensity and the regular demands of the Premier League.

"For a lot of teams now we have had a really difficult schedule so for someone coming from overseas it’s not as bad as what we feel we get it in the Premier League."

When asked where West Ham's newer recruits are now in terms of adapting to the Premier League, Moyes added: "I think they are much further on now than they have been.

"They are getting much closer to understanding exactly what it is like. I think they will get better now and they will grow and improve as we go on and let’s hope we can show that in our form in the games coming up."