Leeds 1-5 Crystal Palace: What Hodgson said

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson to the BBC: "Sam Johnstone made some very good saves and that is to his great credit because he hasn't played a lot of matches. There is no doubt the fast start from Leeds, their aggression, it looked as if it would be a very tough afternoon but we did get through at period. At half-time the players sorted things out and we were much better in the second half.

"This was a good day. They won't be good days forever. If I was a younger, less cynical person I might be enjoying it more than I am because have an eye that we aren't clear of the relegation zone. I have to make certain the good things we did today we reproduce.

"In the second half we dominated in terms of the physical and running. It was a very, very encouraging performance. It is very hard in this league to win two in a row. We will congratulate ourselves on that but I hope the players understand you can't just relax and enjoy this until you are out of the mire."