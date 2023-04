Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham have expressed an interest in activating the £40m release clause of Napoli's South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, 26. (Mail), external

Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, is also a summer target for United. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Ajax are keen to bring Donny van de Beek back to the club this summer. (Football Insider), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column