Simon Stone, BBC Sport

West Ham's youngsters have been a shining light in what has been a difficult season for the club.

They cruised into the Youth Cup final last night with a 6-1 hammering of Southampton.

Star of the show was Divin Mubama. The 18-year-old local lad, who scored his first senior goal against Larnaca in the Europa Conference League last month, netted a hat-trick at the London Stadium.

Callum Marshall, Gideon Kodua and Favour Fawunmi were also on target.

West Ham visit local rivals Arsenal in the final, which has to be played before 29 April.