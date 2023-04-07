'Every time Rangers have glimpsed a title light, Celtic have switched it off'

Tom English, BBC Sport Scotland

Back in December, Celtic were drawing 0-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie with three minutes to go. A breakthrough for Rangers in the title chase? No. Callum McGregor scored a late winner.

In January at Ibrox, Rangers led 2-1 with two minutes left in the previous Premiership Old Firm game. A big moment for Michael Beale and the fans? No, again. Kyogo Furuhashi came up with an equaliser. In March, St Mirren were 1-0 up approaching the hour mark, but Celtic scored five times from that point.

Later in the month, Hibernian were holding them at 1-1 with nine minutes left. Celtic won 3-1. Every time Rangers have glimpsed some light in the league somebody in Ange Postecoglou's team has come along to switch it off. Rangers must be weary from it all now.

If they're not already broken, defeat at Celtic Park on Saturday will certainly finish them off. That would make it a 12-point lead for the champions. Postecoglou could play the kids for the rest of the season and still expect to retain the title.

If - and it's a big if - Rangers win every one of their remaining eight games they'll finish on a mighty 100 points. It still wouldn't be enough if Celtic win six of their eight. Theirs has been a season of merciless consistency.

Read the full piece here