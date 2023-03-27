Antonio Conte's tempestuous Tottenham tenure came to an end on Sunday after a predictability volatile 16 months in charge.

Here's how his stormy spell unravelled:

Tottenham get their man

Conte arrived on 2 November 2021, having initially turned Spurs down in the summer.

He signed an 18-month deal and said he was happy to be back coaching with a "Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again".

After a promising start things, started to fracture following an embarrassing defeat by NS Mura, after which he said he was not a "magician".