Chelsea v Salzburg: Pick of the stats
- Published
Red Bull Salzburg have never beaten an English side in European competition in six attempts (D1 L5). Since drawing against Blackburn in the Uefa Cup back in September 2006, they have lost all five of their meetings with English opposition.
Chelsea have only lost one of their past 20 home games in the group stage of the Champions League (W13 D6).
Salzburg's Noah Okafor has scored four goals in his past five Champions League appearances. The only player to score more for the Austrian club in the competition is Erling Haaland (eight).