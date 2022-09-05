Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley has been speaking on the eve of the club's Champions League opener against Real Madrid.

Asked if games like this are why he moved from MK Dons, the Danish youth international said: "Yeah I think so. Not just that, the club in general. This is just a bonus.

"The fact I get to play in front of 60,000 fans every week who are pretty crazy, I find that quite cool.

"So it wasn't just because of this, but the fact we had a good chance to be in the Champions League this season was definitely an influence."

On team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi training this morning, O'Riley said: "He looks good. He looks like Kyogo, so that's always a positive.

"I think he's fine. I spoke with him today and he says he felt good so hopefully all is well tomorrow."