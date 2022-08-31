Ross sacking 'sad' - Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has described Jack Ross' sacking by Dundee United after just seven games as "sad", and says it is indicative of the lack of patience now afforded to managers. (Glasgow Times) , external

Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley, who has reportedly attracted interest from clubs including Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, says he is "chilled" about his future but will be relieved when the transfer window closes on Thursday. (Daily Record), external

Scotland's former Celtic defender Jack Hendry is pondering a loan move to Serie A newcomers Cremonese, with Augsburg and English Championship sides also in the running for the 25-year-old, who has fallen out of favour at Belgian champions Club Bruges. (Daily Mail), external

