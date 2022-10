Hearts boss Robbie Neilson: "The red card has a huge bearing on the outcome. Silly decision to go in for the tackle in that area.

"Cammy [Devlin] has been outstanding for us since day one. He plays on the edge, he's still a young kid and will learn from today.

"Prior to that, despite losing two goals, we were in the game and creating chances. I felt our final moment wasn't quite there today."