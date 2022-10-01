M﻿att Gault, BBC Sport

G﻿raham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss.

C﻿helsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park.

H﻿owever, Potter will have been pleased by his side's response as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled after 38 minutes with Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling having earlier passed up chances to score.

B﻿y half-time Palace were furious with Thiago Silva escaping a red card for a deliberate handball before going on to set up Aubameyang's equaliser.

A﻿nd while Palace will be frustrated by how the game panned out, Chelsea will most certainly feel elation - and a hint of relief.

W﻿ith Aubameyang already having scored his first goal for the club, Conor Gallagher came off the bench to open his Blues account in spectacular fashion, netting a 90th-minute winner.

G﻿allagher starred for Palace on loan last season but Chelsea supporters will be delighted to see the 22-year-old up and running under Potter.

I﻿t wasn't all good for Chelsea, of course. They looked shaky at the back in the first half, but three points ultimately gives them some much-needed momentum at the start of a hectic month.