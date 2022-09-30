Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game with Leeds United on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of the lines from his news conference:

Fitness update - Matty Cash to re-join squad training on Monday, Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out until after the World Cup and Lucas Digne is also unavailable for the coming weeks.

On Villa's current form, he said: "We took four points from six against Manchester City and Southampton, our form has improved in certain parts of our play."

He added: "We have a lot of games from now until the World Cup and a lot of opportunities to pick up points."

On the game against Leeds, he said: "We know the challenge is big, but it’s exciting and we’ll be ready. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re in a good place, we want to go there and be really tough to beat."

Asked about the future of Douglas Luiz, he replied: "He’s very focused and he’s a fantastic talent. He’s performed very well and he’s ready to go at the weekend."

