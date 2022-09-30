G﻿errard on Kamara injury, current form, Luiz

Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa’s game with Leeds United on Sunday.

H﻿ere are some of the lines from his news conference:

  • Fitness update - Matty Cash to re-join squad training on Monday, Boubacar Kamara has been ruled out until after the World Cup and Lucas Digne is also unavailable for the coming weeks.

  • On Villa's current form, he said: "We took four points from six against Manchester City and Southampton, our form has improved in certain parts of our play."

  • He added: "We have a lot of games from now until the World Cup and a lot of opportunities to pick up points."

  • On the game against Leeds, he said: "We know the challenge is big, but it’s exciting and we’ll be ready. It’s going to be a tough game, but we’re in a good place, we want to go there and be really tough to beat."

  • Asked about the future of Douglas Luiz, he replied: "He’s very focused and he’s a fantastic talent. He’s performed very well and he’s ready to go at the weekend."

