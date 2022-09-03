Aston Villa 1-1 Man City: What Guardiola said

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to Sky Sports: "Good game. We conceded just one goal from one shot on target in 90 minutes. We were not precise in our final third touches and our simple things, especially in the first half. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn't.

"We were better after the goal. But we were just not precise enough in the crosses, we missed a few situations and that's why we could not score.

"They [Villa] defended well, they are well organised and physical. The way we defended we created enough chances to score goals, we defended well apart from one action.

"[Kyle] Walker injured, he asked to be substituted. I don't know why."

On season so far: "Many games to play - it's always tough, every game is tough home and away, we know this."

On missed chances, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Erling Haaland was involved in the game, he had touches and chances. We had two or three incredible chances in the first half and in the second half after 1-0, we hit the post from Kevin [de Bruyne] and had another one from Kevin and another from Phil [Foden]. So we had enough chances to score a second and a third and fourth. But in the Premier League, when you are 1-0 anything can happen. We didn't defend that one situation and we draw."

On Manchester City's defending: "It was one action. When the other team only has one shot on goal then you have defended really well."

On the competition in the Premier League: "It's not my first season here. I know how difficult it is."