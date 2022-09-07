Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

It is big decision by Todd Boehly and his boardroom cohorts but is it the right one?

Chelsea have often turned the old laws of running a club upside down by thriving on instability and managerial churn. Roberto Di Matteo winning the FA Cup and the Champions League as an interim in 2012 is the prime example.

This, however, is a move laced with high-risk and Boehly must get his choice of successor right.

Abramovich may have sacked many managers but was adept at choosing a replacement to maintain success. Boehly is unproven.

It is likely, if the contracts given to new signings and players already at Chelsea are anything to go by, that Tuchel's successor will be given a long-term deal and will be someone who must be part of the collaborative outlook Boehly wants.

He will have to work quickly to bolt all Chelsea's new signings on to those already at the club, never an easy task anywhere but arguably even harder given the club's expectations to compete for the Premier League and Champions League.

Boehly made plenty of big statements in the transfer market this summer. He has now made his biggest of all by sacking Tuchel.

And much of Boehly's reputation and standing among Chelsea fans will now rest on the success of his next move.

