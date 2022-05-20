Chelsea v Watford: Head-to-head record

Chelsea have never lost in seven Premier League home games against Watford (W6 D1), scoring at least twice in all seven meetings.

The Hornets have lost eight of their past nine Premier League games against Chelsea, including each of the last five in a row since a 4-1 home win in February 2018.

The Blues hold the record for the biggest victory on the final day in Premier League history, beating Wigan Athletic 8-0 to seal the title in 2009-10.