Transfer news: Spurs interested in re-signing Eriksen

Tottenham are keen to agree a deal to take Brentford's 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen back to the club. (iNews), external

RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, has emerged as a target for Conte's side. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have been told it will cost them £67m if they want to sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 22, from Benfica. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal says Atletico Madrid have shown an interest in signing him this summer. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish), external

Villarreal are to hold talks with Spurs over extending midfielder Giovani lo Celso's loan through to the end of next season. (Fabrizio Romano), external

