Lawro's predictions: Brentford v West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Brentford's win at Chelsea was just spectacular and Christian Eriksen has clearly made a massive difference to their whole team. His influence goes far beyond any goals or assists.

I always thought the Bees would get out of trouble at the bottom of the table anyway, even when they were on that terrible run at the turn of the year, but signing a world-class midfielder in January has obviously helped.

West Ham have got two big games this week, home and away against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals. David Moyes does not have the biggest of squads, and I think Europe is his priority now.

Tom's prediction: 0-2

Joe's prediction: 0-1

