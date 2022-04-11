Brentford 2-0 West Ham: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Brentford have recorded the league double over West Ham for only the second time, last doing so in in 1953-54 when both sides were in the second tier.

  • West Ham have lost seven of their past 11 away Premier League games (W2 D2), one more away defeat than they suffered last season (6).

  • 39% of Brentford’s 36 Premier League points this season have come in London derbies (W4 D2 L3), with only Chelsea (18) picking up more points in the capital this term than the Bees (14).

  • The Hammers have suffered three consecutive away defeats for the first time since a seven-game run between December 2019 and June 2020.