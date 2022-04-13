Antonio expects 'edgy' second leg in Lyon

Michail Antonio says he's expecting an "edgy" Europa League quarter-final second leg in Lyon - but has warned West Ham's French opponents that "we're in it to win it".

Having drawn the first leg 1-1 at London Stadium, the Hammers are now bidding to set up a potential semi-final tie with Barcelona.

"'It's a dream come true to get this far and we're not going to let anyone take it from us," said Antonio.

"We've been quite resilient and when we've had knock backs we've always come back from them. Last week we went down to 10 men and showed our resilience and we've come to this game at 1-1.

"We believe that we can come and win any game and that's what the plan is - to come here and win the game.

"The game has to end tomorrow anyway so we know we have to go out there and win the game. Even before what happened last week, today was going to be edgy, tomorrow's going to be edgy."