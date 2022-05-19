Everton will go out "all guns blazing" against Crystal Palace tonight as they aim to secure Premier League survival, believes the Toffees' former midfielder Don Hutchison.

Frank Lampard's side can guarantee their top-flight status for next season with a win and, despite the manager's calls for "control", Hutchison reckons they will go for it from the outset.

"As soon as their bus comes down Goodison Park Road and they see the crowd, the players have to feed off that," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"If they've got any minerals, they'll realise they're playing for the Everton faithful and the dressing room should be 100% focused on winning. It's huge."

Hutchison also highlighted the role of Richarlison in Everton's survival push with the Brazil forward netting five goals in their last eight games.

"The fans were looking for a talisman, someone to carry the fight," he said. "In the last month and a half, he's been the man."

