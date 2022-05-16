Harry Poole, BBC Sport

In a meeting between two teams hoping to end their Premier League campaigns on a high by securing a top-half finish, neither Aston Villa nor Crystal Palace were able to take everything they wanted from an even encounter at Villa Park.

Villa manager Steven Gerrard called on his side to be "more ruthless and clinical" following the match, after Danny Ings missed three decent first-half chances and Ollie Watkins went close to grabbing a late winner.

Patrick Vieira certainly appeared the more pleased with a point at full-time, having watched his team respond through substitute Jeffrey Schlupp after falling behind to a goal they, in his eyes, "didn't deserve to concede".

The Eagles are now unbeaten in four matches and require four points from their final two games to match their highest Premier League points tally of 49 in an encouraging first season under Vieira.

Villa, meanwhile, have lost just once in their past five games, to ensure they also retain outside hopes of sneaking into the final top 10 with two games to go.