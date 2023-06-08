We asked for your thoughts on where Nottingham Forest need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Gregg: Three summer priorities for Forest? 1. Quality. A summer of adding a small amount of quality not numbers. 2. Fitness. Work out the source of the injury woes last term and rectify it. 3. Stability. Retain senior back-office staff and let them plan.

Charlie: Resigning Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi are absolute musts. A young winger who can develop under Steve Cooper and we need to replace the deadwood. I quite like the look of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Silas Mvumpa from Stuttgart.

Mike: The first order of business should be making sure the rest of the league know that players like Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White aren’t for sale under any circumstances. Obviously we need a keeper and a left-back but the priority should be focusing on what we have and integrating players like Gustavo Scarpa, Lewis O’Brien, Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone into the matchday squad.

Luke: Priority one: trim the numbers and thus release funds. Priority two: add quality to the starting XI, not just the squad. Priority three: don’t burden ourselves from a Financial Fair Play perspective in doing so.

Dave: Sign Henderson. Get everyone fit. Keep the faith!