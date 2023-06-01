Karen Bardlsey, ex-England goalkeeper and BBC Sport columnist

So much is made of David de Gea's passing not being good enough for the way Ten Hag wants to play out from the back, but I don't think it's as simple as that. It's not necessarily because he's using the wrong technique, the problem is more of question of judgement, confidence and/or self-doubt.

Perhaps I'm projecting my own experiences as a goalkeeper who went through a similar evolution. But earlier in the season, the decisions De Gea made, it looked like he didn't have the tactical or technical understanding of what he needed to do and when he needed to do it. Or perhaps he did know, but he didn't believe he could do it.

Technically, he seems much more comfortable kicking long, particularly from a stationary ball, like he frequently did in United's FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton.

But Ten Hag is determined to involve De Gea as the spare player when United play out from the back and this requires confidence, bravery, decisiveness and execution from the entire team.

After watching many of his games back, there are obvious moments where he puts the ball out of play, but also times when the build-up breaks down because his team-mates are out of position.

As a player, if you are having to think about what you should be doing and that keeps changing, then it is difficult to focus on the specific problem in that precise moment. That's as true for a keeper receiving the ball and being closed down as it is for any outfield player.You can almost see this with De Gea when a pass is coming back to him.

He'll be trying to identify where the pressure is coming from and how fast - say, is there a secondary press or trap? Then, he's working out where his options should be, and are they where they're meant to be?

It's a lot of information to take in in a short space of time. No wonder things are going wrong sometimes.

