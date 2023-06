Al-Ahli are in talks with Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 31. The Saudi Pro League club are waiting for the former Liverpool player's final decision. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Liverpool are set to rival Tottenham for Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, 22, who is open to leaving Wolfsburg this summer. (Football Insider, external)

Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, is attracting interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Benfica after catching the eye with Fenerbahce. (Record - in Portuguese, external)

