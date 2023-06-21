He may know how to have fun, but Jack Grealish says he is not the 'party boy' people might see him as.

"We all enjoyed ourselves, other people enjoy themselves when the cameras weren't on, but that was just me enjoying myself, I'd had the most successful season of my life," he said when reflecting on Manchester City's Treble celebrations.

"I've just laid out a 12 month season, I've been in a World Cup, I've won three trophies and then I'm going to be back training in a few weeks, why not enjoy myself?

"I would never sit here and lie and say 'yeah, I don't drink and I don't party', because I do but then there's so many people that will say 'I don't do this, I don't do that' when they do.

"I'm just enjoying myself. I'm living my dream of playing for the best club in the world in my opinion."