MacLean 'looking for quality, rather than quantity'

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean says he has "a great nucleus of a squad" but he is keen to welcome new players to Perth.

MacLean was rewarded with the top job at the Saints after securing Scottish Premiership survival with three games to spare, and has since undergone his pro-licence course.

There has been plenty change at McDiarmid Park already, with stalwart David Wotherspoon departing and long-serving midfielder Murray Davidson retiring to name just two departures.

MacLean, though, views this window as an opportunity to freshen things up.

"We had a big turnover in players so there is room for new arrivals, but they have to be the right fit for the team," he told the club's website, external in an update.

"We don't want to rush and sign the wrong player, but we are always looking and trying to strengthen the squad.

"Overall, we have a great nucleus of a squad, but we do have to add a few. If we can add the right ones, then hopefully we can have a really successful season.

"We had a big squad last year and I don't want to run with the same numbers this time around. I am looking for quality, rather than quantity."